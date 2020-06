Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great opportunity to rent a wonderful duplex in the Summit Hill neighborhood! Featuring two spacious bedrooms on the upper level, as well as an office space. Full bathroom on upper, 1/2 on main. This duplex features all-new appliances, a video door system, and laundry on-site. Mudroom off of kitchen gives added storage. Porch creates added space for outdoor living. Overall a great place to rent!