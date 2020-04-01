All apartments in St. Paul
737 Victoria Street S
737 Victoria Street S

737 Victoria Street South · No Longer Available
Location

737 Victoria Street South, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Located just off West 7th Street between the Macalester Groveland and Highland neighborhoods of St. Paul and just steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 3BR, 2.5BA is an amazing value for the area. Features include hardwood flooring in main living area and kitchen, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counters, 3 true bedrooms, large patio style balcony, 2 indoor garage stalls, master suite with walk-in closet and bathroom, window treatments installed and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Victoria Street S have any available units?
737 Victoria Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Victoria Street S have?
Some of 737 Victoria Street S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Victoria Street S currently offering any rent specials?
737 Victoria Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Victoria Street S pet-friendly?
No, 737 Victoria Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 737 Victoria Street S offer parking?
Yes, 737 Victoria Street S offers parking.
Does 737 Victoria Street S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 Victoria Street S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Victoria Street S have a pool?
No, 737 Victoria Street S does not have a pool.
Does 737 Victoria Street S have accessible units?
No, 737 Victoria Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Victoria Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Victoria Street S has units with dishwashers.
