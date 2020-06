Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

This wonderful 3 bedroom apartment is located in the Dayton's Bluff area and is now available and showing! This unit features beautiful hardwood floors and is a spacious and inviting place to call home.



Located minutes away from Mississippi Market Co-Op, great restaurants, and downtown St. Paul. Very walkable/bikeable. Apartment is on a quiet street in a close-knit neighborhood and has a second-story deck perfect for relaxation. Building features coin-operated washer and dryer in basement and storage area for unit. Unit will also soon feature new granite kitchen countertops.



Unit comes with one off-street parking space behind building. Security Deposit: $1,200.



Tenants responsible for electric and gas. All other utilities included in rent. Cats are permitted with $50/month pet rent. No smoking.



Household income to be 4x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Credit score of at least 650 for approval.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!