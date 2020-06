Amenities

Come see this rarely available spacious Victoria Park Townhomes 3Bed, 2BA with 3 indoor garage stalls!! Victoria Park Townhomes are located in the West Seventh neighborhood of St. Paul- steps from the biking and walking paths of Shepherd Road and the Mississippi Market Co-op. Ample natural light, expansive living and dining room area plus a large deck for entertaining. Three car garage and easy street parking. Come check out this gorgeous home with all the benefits of low-maintenance condo living! PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR UNIT