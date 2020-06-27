661 Payne Ave Apt 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available August 15th! Subsidy housing accepted.

See video tours of interior and exterior at www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com



Large, second floor studio with full kitchen and full bath and private deck for rent in four-unit home. High ceilings and large kitchen, and outside deck space make this studio unique.



Fresh paint and carpet. Updated electrical and plumbing. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, self-cleaning gas oven. Unit has electric baseboard heating and coin laundry in basement. Amazing yard with patio, grass and garden space. Walk to restaurants (Yarusso-Bros, Minnesota Music Cafe), markets (Morelli's, La Palma), Swede Hollow Park and Bruce Vento Trail.



$725 monthly rent includes gas, water and trash pickup. Tenant pays electricity and cable.



Responsible landlords live in the neighborhood. $700 security deposit. $40 application fee to cover credit and background check. References required. No smoking, no pets.



Home is near the intersection of Edgerton St and Payne Avenue on Saint Paul's East Side (Swede Hollow neighborhood).



Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent or $2,100. No evictions, no criminal, good rental history, no smoking, no pets.