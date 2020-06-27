All apartments in St. Paul
661 Payne Ave Apt 4

661 Payne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

661 Payne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Available August 15th! Subsidy housing accepted.
See video tours of interior and exterior at www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Large, second floor studio with full kitchen and full bath and private deck for rent in four-unit home. High ceilings and large kitchen, and outside deck space make this studio unique.

Fresh paint and carpet. Updated electrical and plumbing. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, self-cleaning gas oven. Unit has electric baseboard heating and coin laundry in basement. Amazing yard with patio, grass and garden space. Walk to restaurants (Yarusso-Bros, Minnesota Music Cafe), markets (Morelli's, La Palma), Swede Hollow Park and Bruce Vento Trail.

$725 monthly rent includes gas, water and trash pickup. Tenant pays electricity and cable.

Responsible landlords live in the neighborhood. $700 security deposit. $40 application fee to cover credit and background check. References required. No smoking, no pets.

Home is near the intersection of Edgerton St and Payne Avenue on Saint Paul's East Side (Swede Hollow neighborhood).

Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent or $2,100. No evictions, no criminal, good rental history, no smoking, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

