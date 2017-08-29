658 Blair Avenue, St. Paul

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

$35 application fee per adult. Sorry, this home does not accept subsidy programs.

Monthly income must be: $4,485/month, no evictions/UD's, no felonies.



Get $300 off Listed rent rate with Great Credit or Good Income (or some

other variations) - pay only $800



" 680+ credit or more than 3.5x rent for income to qualify for rent

discount - Normal Deposit Rules apply. The discounted rate is for the

first 4 months on a 2-year lease, and requires auto payment of rent be

set up on the 1st of the month to qualify., and you must not be late for

any month during the term of occupancy."