Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 5 Bedroom 2bath house in Saint Paul!! - This is a hard to find 5 bedroom 2 bath house in highly sought after East Saint Paul! Just minutes from great local restaurants, and close to major highways. Downtown St. Paul is only 10 min away!



The house features two bathrooms, 5 nice sized bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and much more! Contact us to set up a showing!



Email is the fastest form of communication, so reply directly to this post.



Elite Property Management LLC



(RLNE3710163)