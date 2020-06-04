558 Western Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos and video. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com or at (612) 547-9818**



3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 3 season front porch! This home includes a bonus den/office space, an eat in kitchen area, and a 1 car detached garage! One of the bedrooms is located on the main floor, and the 2 additional bedrooms are located on the second level. Close to Downtown Saint Paul and Como Regional Park.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClPIwZB9uuo&feature=youtu.be

**Video was created Spring of 2018**



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check, and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet is subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 6/15/20

