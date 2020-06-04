All apartments in St. Paul
558 Western Avenue North
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:40 PM

558 Western Avenue North

558 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

558 Western Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Frogtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos and video. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com or at (612) 547-9818**

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 3 season front porch! This home includes a bonus den/office space, an eat in kitchen area, and a 1 car detached garage! One of the bedrooms is located on the main floor, and the 2 additional bedrooms are located on the second level. Close to Downtown Saint Paul and Como Regional Park.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClPIwZB9uuo&feature=youtu.be
**Video was created Spring of 2018**

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check, and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet is subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 6/15/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

