All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 558 Concord St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
558 Concord St
Last updated November 29 2019 at 11:31 PM

558 Concord St

558 Concord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

558 Concord Street, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Winter Special- Half off 1 Month's Rent with a Move in by 12/15/19**
Check out this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that also has a den/office space! This home also features a 3 season front porch, and a partially fenced backyard!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 Concord St have any available units?
558 Concord St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 558 Concord St currently offering any rent specials?
558 Concord St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Concord St pet-friendly?
Yes, 558 Concord St is pet friendly.
Does 558 Concord St offer parking?
No, 558 Concord St does not offer parking.
Does 558 Concord St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 Concord St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Concord St have a pool?
No, 558 Concord St does not have a pool.
Does 558 Concord St have accessible units?
No, 558 Concord St does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Concord St have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 Concord St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 558 Concord St have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 Concord St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South
St. Paul, MN 55102
Saunders at the Park
2040 Saunders Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law