558 Concord St

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils

**Winter Special- Half off 1 Month's Rent with a Move in by 12/15/19**

Check out this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that also has a den/office space! This home also features a 3 season front porch, and a partially fenced backyard!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.