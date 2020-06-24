All apartments in St. Paul
535 Smith Avenue South - 1

535 Smith Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

535 Smith Ave S, St. Paul, MN 55107
Riverview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Just located off of the high bridge in West Saint Paul, this home has quick access to downtown Saint Paul and many other amenities. This second floor unit has been updated with a new kitchen and bathroom, as well as beautifully restored hardwoods, while also maintaining the character of the home with original woodwork and built-ins. There are three bedrooms as well as a 3 season porch. All windows have been updated in the home as well.

Contact Jack for an in-person showing: 612-799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

