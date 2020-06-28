523 Jackson St Unit 206

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN OCTOBER AND RENT DISCOUNTED TO $1200/MO. PARKING INCLUDED! The Produce Exchange Building was converted into amazing New York Style lofts. This unit has wood floors, exposed brick, vaulted ceilings and is a true open loft-NO WALLS. The kitchen has been remodeled throughout with a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and is open to a huge living room space. Take advantage of the easy access to all the major interstates and local amenities including many restaurants, shops, downtown parks etc.. Everything that makes St. Paul great is within walking distance!



All utilities included except gas/electric. 1 uncovered parking place included



This unit features:



Original hardwoods throughout

-Eat-in kitchen

-Vaulted ceilings

-Huge windows w/treatments

-Large living space

-Enormous storage locker included!

-Large laundry on site

-Workout room on the same floor

-Private off-street parking space

- Water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow care included in rent.



Marketed by licensed Bridge Realtor. Professionally managed by New Concepts Management. Call 612-245-0088 for a private showing. Application fee $42/adult in-state and $60 out of state. There is a move-in/out fee of $50 for this building.



Lowertown, Lunds, Camp, Sawatee Thai, Mears Park, St. Paul Saints