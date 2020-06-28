All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 523 Jackson St Unit 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
523 Jackson St Unit 206
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:35 AM

523 Jackson St Unit 206

523 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Downtown St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

523 Jackson Street, St. Paul, MN 55101
Downtown St. Paul

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN OCTOBER AND RENT DISCOUNTED TO $1200/MO. PARKING INCLUDED! The Produce Exchange Building was converted into amazing New York Style lofts. This unit has wood floors, exposed brick, vaulted ceilings and is a true open loft-NO WALLS. The kitchen has been remodeled throughout with a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and is open to a huge living room space. Take advantage of the easy access to all the major interstates and local amenities including many restaurants, shops, downtown parks etc.. Everything that makes St. Paul great is within walking distance!

All utilities included except gas/electric. 1 uncovered parking place included

This unit features:

Original hardwoods throughout
-Eat-in kitchen
-Vaulted ceilings
-Huge windows w/treatments
-Large living space
-Enormous storage locker included!
-Large laundry on site
-Workout room on the same floor
-Private off-street parking space
- Water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow care included in rent.

Marketed by licensed Bridge Realtor. Professionally managed by New Concepts Management. Call 612-245-0088 for a private showing. Application fee $42/adult in-state and $60 out of state. There is a move-in/out fee of $50 for this building.

Lowertown, Lunds, Camp, Sawatee Thai, Mears Park, St. Paul Saints

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Jackson St Unit 206 have any available units?
523 Jackson St Unit 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 Jackson St Unit 206 have?
Some of 523 Jackson St Unit 206's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Jackson St Unit 206 currently offering any rent specials?
523 Jackson St Unit 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Jackson St Unit 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Jackson St Unit 206 is pet friendly.
Does 523 Jackson St Unit 206 offer parking?
Yes, 523 Jackson St Unit 206 offers parking.
Does 523 Jackson St Unit 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Jackson St Unit 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Jackson St Unit 206 have a pool?
No, 523 Jackson St Unit 206 does not have a pool.
Does 523 Jackson St Unit 206 have accessible units?
No, 523 Jackson St Unit 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Jackson St Unit 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Jackson St Unit 206 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55119
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law