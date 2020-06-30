382 Pierce Street - 6

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Second floor, corner unit. Hardwood floors throughout.

Be ten minutes from everything you need for daily needs and wants when you live at 382 Pierce Street N! With a walkscore of 87, you can drive, bike, or walk to a multitude of convenience stores, grocery stores, eateries of any kind, universities, bus lines, coffeeshops, clothing stores, specialty stores and boutiques, bookstores, nightlife entertainment, and even a local brewery! Off street parking lot includes one space within rent, along with water, sewer, trash, and heat included! The cities are at your feet!