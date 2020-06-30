All apartments in St. Paul
St. Paul, MN
382 Pierce Street - 6
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:28 PM

382 Pierce Street - 6

382 Pierce St N · No Longer Available
Location

382 Pierce St N, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Second floor, corner unit. Hardwood floors throughout.
Be ten minutes from everything you need for daily needs and wants when you live at 382 Pierce Street N! With a walkscore of 87, you can drive, bike, or walk to a multitude of convenience stores, grocery stores, eateries of any kind, universities, bus lines, coffeeshops, clothing stores, specialty stores and boutiques, bookstores, nightlife entertainment, and even a local brewery! Off street parking lot includes one space within rent, along with water, sewer, trash, and heat included! The cities are at your feet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Pierce Street - 6 have any available units?
382 Pierce Street - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 382 Pierce Street - 6 have?
Some of 382 Pierce Street - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Pierce Street - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
382 Pierce Street - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Pierce Street - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 382 Pierce Street - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 382 Pierce Street - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 382 Pierce Street - 6 offers parking.
Does 382 Pierce Street - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 Pierce Street - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Pierce Street - 6 have a pool?
No, 382 Pierce Street - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 382 Pierce Street - 6 have accessible units?
No, 382 Pierce Street - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Pierce Street - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 382 Pierce Street - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

