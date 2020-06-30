382 Pierce Street - 6

Amenities
Second floor, corner unit. Hardwood floors throughout.
Be ten minutes from everything you need for daily needs and wants when you live at 382 Pierce Street N! With a walkscore of 87, you can drive, bike, or walk to a multitude of convenience stores, grocery stores, eateries of any kind, universities, bus lines, coffeeshops, clothing stores, specialty stores and boutiques, bookstores, nightlife entertainment, and even a local brewery! Off street parking lot includes one space within rent, along with water, sewer, trash, and heat included! The cities are at your feet!