St. Paul, MN
335 Cleveland Ave S
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:29 AM

335 Cleveland Ave S

335 Cleveland Avenue South · No Longer Available
St. Paul
Macalester - Groveland
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

335 Cleveland Avenue South, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Owner-occupied side-by-side duplex in desirable Saint Paul neighborhood. Walking distance to bus lines, schools, churches, shopping, restaurants and more. Main level living space has gas fireplace in LR and new flooring and countertops in kitchen. Additional lower-level with laundry, garage, half-bath and lots of storage space.

Landlord pays trash pickup. Tentant pays gas heat, electric, water-sewer, internet, cable.

$1450/mo plus $1450 security deposit. Additional security deposit required for pet owners.

Vacant and ready for move-in October 1 or earlier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Cleveland Ave S have any available units?
335 Cleveland Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 Cleveland Ave S have?
Some of 335 Cleveland Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Cleveland Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
335 Cleveland Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Cleveland Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Cleveland Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 335 Cleveland Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 335 Cleveland Ave S offers parking.
Does 335 Cleveland Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Cleveland Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Cleveland Ave S have a pool?
No, 335 Cleveland Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 335 Cleveland Ave S have accessible units?
No, 335 Cleveland Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Cleveland Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Cleveland Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
