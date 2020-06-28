335 Cleveland Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Owner-occupied side-by-side duplex in desirable Saint Paul neighborhood. Walking distance to bus lines, schools, churches, shopping, restaurants and more. Main level living space has gas fireplace in LR and new flooring and countertops in kitchen. Additional lower-level with laundry, garage, half-bath and lots of storage space.



Landlord pays trash pickup. Tentant pays gas heat, electric, water-sewer, internet, cable.



$1450/mo plus $1450 security deposit. Additional security deposit required for pet owners.



Vacant and ready for move-in October 1 or earlier.