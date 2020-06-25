All apartments in St. Paul
259 N Fry St

259 Fry Street · No Longer Available
Location

259 Fry Street, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move in TODAY. All Living Facilities on One Level. 3/1 Single Family Home. - Fantastic Home COMPLETELY renovated This 1 story home has beautiful updates. New kitchen cabinets, floors, stainless steel appliances, granite. Updated bath. Maintenance free exterior. Brand new roof. Paint throughout. Conveniently located close to all the St Paul colleges, and the new soccer stadium. Easy access to freeways. This home is ready for you to move right in!!

Resident pays all utilities.
Call/text today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4874853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 N Fry St have any available units?
259 N Fry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 259 N Fry St currently offering any rent specials?
259 N Fry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 N Fry St pet-friendly?
No, 259 N Fry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 259 N Fry St offer parking?
No, 259 N Fry St does not offer parking.
Does 259 N Fry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 N Fry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 N Fry St have a pool?
No, 259 N Fry St does not have a pool.
Does 259 N Fry St have accessible units?
No, 259 N Fry St does not have accessible units.
Does 259 N Fry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 N Fry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 N Fry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 N Fry St does not have units with air conditioning.
