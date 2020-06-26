2333 Priscilla St 4

Amenities
Unit 4 Available 06/01/19 Cozy two bedroom on bus line near UofM St. Paul - Property Id: 120790
This is a beautiful second floor two bedroom apartment in Saint Paul s cozy St. Anthony neighborhood! It is just a few blocks from the University of Minnesota's Saint Paul Campus.
This apartment has hardwood floors, full kitchen, and more!
This is a smoke-free property!
Rent includes:
Heat
Water
Household trash
Household recycling
Application fee: $35/applicant
Maximum of three persons in two bedroom. Third person charge of $50/mo would apply.
Feel free to email, call, or text to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120790
No Dogs Allowed
