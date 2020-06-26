2333 Priscilla St 4

Amenities

Unit 4 Available 06/01/19 Cozy two bedroom on bus line near UofM St. Paul - Property Id: 120790



This is a beautiful second floor two bedroom apartment in Saint Paul s cozy St. Anthony neighborhood! It is just a few blocks from the University of Minnesota's Saint Paul Campus.



This apartment has hardwood floors, full kitchen, and more!



This is a smoke-free property!



Rent includes:

Heat

Water

Household trash

Household recycling



Application fee: $35/applicant



Maximum of three persons in two bedroom. Third person charge of $50/mo would apply.



Feel free to email, call, or text to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120790

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4882277)