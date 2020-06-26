All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

2333 Priscilla St 4

2333 Priscilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

2333 Priscilla Street, St. Paul, MN 55108
St. Anthony

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 4 Available 06/01/19 Cozy two bedroom on bus line near UofM St. Paul - Property Id: 120790

This is a beautiful second floor two bedroom apartment in Saint Paul s cozy St. Anthony neighborhood! It is just a few blocks from the University of Minnesota's Saint Paul Campus.

This apartment has hardwood floors, full kitchen, and more!

This is a smoke-free property!

Rent includes:
Heat
Water
Household trash
Household recycling

Application fee: $35/applicant

Maximum of three persons in two bedroom. Third person charge of $50/mo would apply.

Feel free to email, call, or text to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120790
Property Id 120790

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4882277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Priscilla St 4 have any available units?
2333 Priscilla St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 Priscilla St 4 have?
Some of 2333 Priscilla St 4's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Priscilla St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Priscilla St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Priscilla St 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2333 Priscilla St 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2333 Priscilla St 4 offer parking?
No, 2333 Priscilla St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2333 Priscilla St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Priscilla St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Priscilla St 4 have a pool?
No, 2333 Priscilla St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Priscilla St 4 have accessible units?
No, 2333 Priscilla St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Priscilla St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Priscilla St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
