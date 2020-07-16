2329 Pillsbury St

Amenities
This single family home contains 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and over 1,690 sq. ft. of living space. This unit was built in 2001 and features a finished basement, central A/C and forced air heating. This home is in a prime location, close to the University of St. Thomas, St. Kates, Macalester College, and the University of Minnesota.
Virtual tour available: https://youtu.be/blf2JT4zABs
Lease Terms:
Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be acceptable with owner's approval and with a non-refundable $300 per pet deposit/fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline. For more in-depth information regarding a property or the rental criteria please submit a request via info@mauzyproperties.com
Spacious 5 Bedroom home close to several colleges!