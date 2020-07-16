2329 Pillsbury St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

This single family home contains 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and over 1,690 sq. ft. of living space. This unit was built in 2001 and features a finished basement, central A/C and forced air heating. This home is in a prime location, close to the University of St. Thomas, St. Kates, Macalester College, and the University of Minnesota.



Virtual tour available: https://youtu.be/blf2JT4zABs



Lease Terms:

Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be acceptable with owner's approval and with a non-refundable $300 per pet deposit/fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline. For more in-depth information regarding a property or the rental criteria please submit a request via info@mauzyproperties.com

Spacious 5 Bedroom home close to several colleges!