St. Paul, MN
2329 Pillsbury St
Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:10 AM

2329 Pillsbury St

2329 Pillsbury Street · (952) 356-3028
Location

2329 Pillsbury Street, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park West

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,300

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This single family home contains 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and over 1,690 sq. ft. of living space. This unit was built in 2001 and features a finished basement, central A/C and forced air heating. This home is in a prime location, close to the University of St. Thomas, St. Kates, Macalester College, and the University of Minnesota.

Virtual tour available: https://youtu.be/blf2JT4zABs

Lease Terms:
Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be acceptable with owner's approval and with a non-refundable $300 per pet deposit/fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline. For more in-depth information regarding a property or the rental criteria please submit a request via info@mauzyproperties.com
Spacious 5 Bedroom home close to several colleges!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Pillsbury St have any available units?
2329 Pillsbury St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 2329 Pillsbury St currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Pillsbury St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Pillsbury St pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Pillsbury St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2329 Pillsbury St offer parking?
No, 2329 Pillsbury St does not offer parking.
Does 2329 Pillsbury St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Pillsbury St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Pillsbury St have a pool?
No, 2329 Pillsbury St does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Pillsbury St have accessible units?
No, 2329 Pillsbury St does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Pillsbury St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 Pillsbury St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 Pillsbury St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2329 Pillsbury St has units with air conditioning.
