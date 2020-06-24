All apartments in St. Paul
2323 Territorial Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

2323 Territorial Rd

2323 Territorial Road · No Longer Available
Location

2323 Territorial Road, St. Paul, MN 55114
St. Anthony

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For a showing of this property, please contact Vicki Ellefson at vickie@reiprop.com or 612-250-3014.

Super Clean 3 Bedroom, Newer carpet, freshly painted, 2 Bath Town Home, Great Location - close to the U and easy access to 94, 35 W and 694. The Upper Level of this home features a spacious living room, dining area and kitchen and also a Bedroom with its own bath. The Finished Lower Level includes 2 more bedrooms, a Full bath and Laundry Area with washer and dryer. Small privacy fenced area in front and includes a 1 car garage and extra parking space outside.

This home has 1148 FSF and is available now for showings and a short notice move in.

Ask about the utilities tenants are responsible for and the Pet Policy.

For property management in the Twin Cities Minnesota see http://www.reipropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

