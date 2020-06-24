2323 Territorial Rd

Amenities

For a showing of this property, please contact Vicki Ellefson at vickie@reiprop.com or 612-250-3014.



Super Clean 3 Bedroom, Newer carpet, freshly painted, 2 Bath Town Home, Great Location - close to the U and easy access to 94, 35 W and 694. The Upper Level of this home features a spacious living room, dining area and kitchen and also a Bedroom with its own bath. The Finished Lower Level includes 2 more bedrooms, a Full bath and Laundry Area with washer and dryer. Small privacy fenced area in front and includes a 1 car garage and extra parking space outside.



This home has 1148 FSF and is available now for showings and a short notice move in.



Ask about the utilities tenants are responsible for and the Pet Policy.



For property management in the Twin Cities Minnesota see http://www.reipropertymanagement.com