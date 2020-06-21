All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

2219 Como Ave nue Lower Unit

2219 Como Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55108
St. Anthony

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
2219 Como Ave nue Lower Unit Available 08/01/20 St. Anthony Park ! Rarely Available ! 2 Bedroom LL Duplex - This lower level 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex is rarely ever available and rents extremely fast!
Amazing location with shops, gas station, and restaurants within walking distance.

This great home was remodeled a few years ago with paint, countertops, flooring, and bathroom.
Clean comfortable living here at 2219 Como Ave.
-private washer/dryer
-off street parking spot
-private front entrance with stoop
-large bedrooms
-eat in kitchen
-amazing neighborhood..

Call Ryan for more info or a showing!

651-955-7790

Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at
www.blackbridgemn.com

Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: Prefer 600 +
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4939642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

