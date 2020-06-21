Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

2219 Como Ave nue Lower Unit Available 08/01/20 St. Anthony Park ! Rarely Available ! 2 Bedroom LL Duplex - This lower level 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex is rarely ever available and rents extremely fast!

Amazing location with shops, gas station, and restaurants within walking distance.



This great home was remodeled a few years ago with paint, countertops, flooring, and bathroom.

Clean comfortable living here at 2219 Como Ave.

-private washer/dryer

-off street parking spot

-private front entrance with stoop

-large bedrooms

-eat in kitchen

-amazing neighborhood..



Call Ryan for more info or a showing!



651-955-7790



Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at

www.blackbridgemn.com



Rental Criteria:

Credit Score: Prefer 600 +

Income: 2.5 times rent

NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4939642)