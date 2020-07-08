2110 Highwood Avenue E

Amenities

Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Very nice 2-story town home with tuck-under garage. This nice house has two nice sized bedroom and a full bathroom on the upper level. The main level has a good sized living room, dining room and nice open kitchen. It has a very cozy patio in the back that's a great place to relax. The basement has access to the garage, storage and a full set of laundry. Qualifications are: 620 or better score - 3 times the rent amount in total income - clean background check - good rental history.