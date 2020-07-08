All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:40 PM

2110 Highwood Avenue E

2110 Highwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Highwood Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119
Highwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Very nice 2-story town home with tuck-under garage. This nice house has two nice sized bedroom and a full bathroom on the upper level. The main level has a good sized living room, dining room and nice open kitchen. It has a very cozy patio in the back that's a great place to relax. The basement has access to the garage, storage and a full set of laundry. Qualifications are: 620 or better score - 3 times the rent amount in total income - clean background check - good rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Highwood Avenue E have any available units?
2110 Highwood Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Highwood Avenue E have?
Some of 2110 Highwood Avenue E's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Highwood Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Highwood Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Highwood Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Highwood Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2110 Highwood Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Highwood Avenue E offers parking.
Does 2110 Highwood Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Highwood Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Highwood Avenue E have a pool?
Yes, 2110 Highwood Avenue E has a pool.
Does 2110 Highwood Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 2110 Highwood Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Highwood Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Highwood Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.

