Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2090 Roblyn Ave

2090 Roblyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2090 Roblyn Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park West

Amenities

garage
pool table
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool table
garage
Great 4br home close to St. Thomas and other colleges in the area. This spacious home has a main floor living room, separate dining room, 2 main floor bedrooms. The upper level has 2 additional bedrooms and a wonderful Rec. room or Family room. The partially finished LL in free laundry and ping pong or billiards. The yard is fenced, has off street parking for 2 cars plus a 2 car garage. Tenants are responsible for Lawn, Snow Removal and all utilities. All tenants will be screened and there is a $50 application fee per applicant. We are only allowed to rent to 4 people-we are legit and plan to stay that way-no larger groups will be accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 Roblyn Ave have any available units?
2090 Roblyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 2090 Roblyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2090 Roblyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 Roblyn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2090 Roblyn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2090 Roblyn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2090 Roblyn Ave offers parking.
Does 2090 Roblyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2090 Roblyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 Roblyn Ave have a pool?
No, 2090 Roblyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2090 Roblyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 2090 Roblyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 Roblyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2090 Roblyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2090 Roblyn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2090 Roblyn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

