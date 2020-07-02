2090 Roblyn Ave

Amenities

garage pool table

Great 4br home close to St. Thomas and other colleges in the area. This spacious home has a main floor living room, separate dining room, 2 main floor bedrooms. The upper level has 2 additional bedrooms and a wonderful Rec. room or Family room. The partially finished LL in free laundry and ping pong or billiards. The yard is fenced, has off street parking for 2 cars plus a 2 car garage. Tenants are responsible for Lawn, Snow Removal and all utilities. All tenants will be screened and there is a $50 application fee per applicant. We are only allowed to rent to 4 people-we are legit and plan to stay that way-no larger groups will be accepted.