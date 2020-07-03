All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2052 Larpenteur Avenue East
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:13 AM

2052 Larpenteur Avenue East

2052 Larpenteur Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2052 Larpenteur Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55119
Northern Hayden Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a spacious kitchen that has a wonderful 4 season porch off of it! This property also features central air, laundry, a large fenced in backyard, and a 2 car attached garage. Enjoy utilizing the bonus rec space on the huge walk-out lower level that also includes a built in bar.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/HebwP8KSFaQ

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East have any available units?
2052 Larpenteur Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East have?
Some of 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
2052 Larpenteur Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East offers parking.
Does 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East have a pool?
No, 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2052 Larpenteur Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Randolf Apartments
1469 Randolph Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S
St. Paul, MN 55107
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law