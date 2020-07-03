2052 Larpenteur Avenue East

Amenities

Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a spacious kitchen that has a wonderful 4 season porch off of it! This property also features central air, laundry, a large fenced in backyard, and a 2 car attached garage. Enjoy utilizing the bonus rec space on the huge walk-out lower level that also includes a built in bar.



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available Now

