184 Wyoming Street E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Garage parking! Laundry! 3 bed/2bath home St Paul!



1/2 off 1st months rent with lease signed by 11/15!

Don't miss this fall special!



This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home features newer windows, new HE furnace, AC unit, finished lower level and a gorgeous back deck to entertain your guests. The best part is it has Washer and dryer and a large 2 car garage (detached). Pet Friendly!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply

No late payments within the past 5 years

Max occupancy limit of 4

Min. credit score=650

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or previous evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month

Electronic payment required

Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn care

1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/097d9e00a5