St. Paul, MN
184 Wyoming Street E
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:39 AM

184 Wyoming Street E

184 Wyoming Street · No Longer Available
Location

184 Wyoming Street, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Garage parking! Laundry! 3 bed/2bath home St Paul!

1/2 off 1st months rent with lease signed by 11/15!
Don't miss this fall special!

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home features newer windows, new HE furnace, AC unit, finished lower level and a gorgeous back deck to entertain your guests. The best part is it has Washer and dryer and a large 2 car garage (detached). Pet Friendly!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
No late payments within the past 5 years
Max occupancy limit of 4
Min. credit score=650
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or previous evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Electronic payment required
Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn care
1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/097d9e00a5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Wyoming Street E have any available units?
184 Wyoming Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 Wyoming Street E have?
Some of 184 Wyoming Street E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Wyoming Street E currently offering any rent specials?
184 Wyoming Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Wyoming Street E pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 Wyoming Street E is pet friendly.
Does 184 Wyoming Street E offer parking?
Yes, 184 Wyoming Street E offers parking.
Does 184 Wyoming Street E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 184 Wyoming Street E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Wyoming Street E have a pool?
No, 184 Wyoming Street E does not have a pool.
Does 184 Wyoming Street E have accessible units?
No, 184 Wyoming Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Wyoming Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 Wyoming Street E does not have units with dishwashers.

