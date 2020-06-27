1761 6th St E

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill

This 2 bedroom home has great character and is conveniently located to many things off White Bear Ave. Large kitchen with great cabinet space. Very open dining and living room which has a wood/glass door entrance.

Charming attic space that can be used as a kids play area or office area.

Home has a nice size backyard that is fenced in which makes it a great play area for kids and also a nice play to have a barbecue.



Available - 08/16/2019



Must meet 3x's rent in income. No felonies or UD's. Sorry but this home does not qualify for any subsidy program or Section 8.