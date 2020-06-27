All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:46 AM

1761 6th St E

1761 6th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

1761 6th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Eastview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
This 2 bedroom home has great character and is conveniently located to many things off White Bear Ave. Large kitchen with great cabinet space. Very open dining and living room which has a wood/glass door entrance.
Charming attic space that can be used as a kids play area or office area.
Home has a nice size backyard that is fenced in which makes it a great play area for kids and also a nice play to have a barbecue.

Available - 08/16/2019

Must meet 3x's rent in income. No felonies or UD's. Sorry but this home does not qualify for any subsidy program or Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 6th St E have any available units?
1761 6th St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1761 6th St E have?
Some of 1761 6th St E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 6th St E currently offering any rent specials?
1761 6th St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 6th St E pet-friendly?
No, 1761 6th St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1761 6th St E offer parking?
Yes, 1761 6th St E offers parking.
Does 1761 6th St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1761 6th St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 6th St E have a pool?
No, 1761 6th St E does not have a pool.
Does 1761 6th St E have accessible units?
No, 1761 6th St E does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 6th St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1761 6th St E does not have units with dishwashers.
