171 Annapolis St E

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4 bedroom / 2 Bath in West St. Paul!! - Another listing from Steve and Housing Hub!!



This large property is complete and ready for immediate move in! Come and see this house, you will not regret it!!



All the floors in the living areas have been updated to hardwood surface in this home. You walk in to a stairway going upstairs to the 3 bedrooms with one bathroom attached to an upstairs bedroom. Each bedroom has a nice size closet.



On the main level you have a large kitchen with tons of cabinet space and another bedroom and bathroom. In the basement you have plenty of storage space including an updated washer and dryer set.



Outside you have a long driveway with a covered carport for winter. A large fenced in backyard for the green thumb and a large screened in porch out the back entrance, including one in the front also. In addition, you have a raised brick patio off the kitchen for the early summer nights of no bugs. Did I mention you also have a three season front porch entry as well!!



Just blocks away from award winning restaurants including Boca Chica which has been a neighborhood mainstay since the 70's! This house has a short drive to the city of St Paul and close to I494 and 52 to get you anywhere quickly.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This home is pet-friendly to cats and small dogs, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing! Do not miss out on this property.



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



