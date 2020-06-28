All apartments in St. Paul
171 Annapolis St E

171 Annapolis Street East · No Longer Available
Location

171 Annapolis Street East, St. Paul, MN 55118
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom / 2 Bath in West St. Paul!! - Another listing from Steve and Housing Hub!!

This large property is complete and ready for immediate move in! Come and see this house, you will not regret it!!

All the floors in the living areas have been updated to hardwood surface in this home. You walk in to a stairway going upstairs to the 3 bedrooms with one bathroom attached to an upstairs bedroom. Each bedroom has a nice size closet.

On the main level you have a large kitchen with tons of cabinet space and another bedroom and bathroom. In the basement you have plenty of storage space including an updated washer and dryer set.

Outside you have a long driveway with a covered carport for winter. A large fenced in backyard for the green thumb and a large screened in porch out the back entrance, including one in the front also. In addition, you have a raised brick patio off the kitchen for the early summer nights of no bugs. Did I mention you also have a three season front porch entry as well!!

Just blocks away from award winning restaurants including Boca Chica which has been a neighborhood mainstay since the 70's! This house has a short drive to the city of St Paul and close to I494 and 52 to get you anywhere quickly.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This home is pet-friendly to cats and small dogs, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing! Do not miss out on this property.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5162086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Annapolis St E have any available units?
171 Annapolis St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 171 Annapolis St E have?
Some of 171 Annapolis St E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Annapolis St E currently offering any rent specials?
171 Annapolis St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Annapolis St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 171 Annapolis St E is pet friendly.
Does 171 Annapolis St E offer parking?
Yes, 171 Annapolis St E offers parking.
Does 171 Annapolis St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 Annapolis St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Annapolis St E have a pool?
No, 171 Annapolis St E does not have a pool.
Does 171 Annapolis St E have accessible units?
No, 171 Annapolis St E does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Annapolis St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Annapolis St E does not have units with dishwashers.
