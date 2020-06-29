Amenities

1696 1/2 Grand Ave Available 02/01/20 Spacious Two Bedroom Unit On Grand Ave - Perfect Location - Close to Macalester - Another fantastic listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



Don't pass up this gem! This upper level 2 bedroom unit is ready for immediate move in. Spacious and wide open floor plan, with a large living room and kitchen. Beautifully remodeled bathroom and bedrooms with large closets. Close to Macalester College and the University of St. Thomas.



The property is on Grand Avenue which offers so many different unique shops and restaurants. Easy access to Highway 94 and 35E, and just a hop skip and a jump to both downtown Saint Paul, and Minneapolis as well as the International Airport.



Tenants are responsible for electricity, gas, heat and trash. Owner pays water/sewer and take care of snow removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Sorry, no pets.



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Katie at 651-337-9050 to schedule a showing!



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3745597)