Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

1696 1/2 Grand Ave

1696 1/2 Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1696 1/2 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1696 1/2 Grand Ave Available 02/01/20 Spacious Two Bedroom Unit On Grand Ave - Perfect Location - Close to Macalester - Another fantastic listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

Don't pass up this gem! This upper level 2 bedroom unit is ready for immediate move in. Spacious and wide open floor plan, with a large living room and kitchen. Beautifully remodeled bathroom and bedrooms with large closets. Close to Macalester College and the University of St. Thomas.

The property is on Grand Avenue which offers so many different unique shops and restaurants. Easy access to Highway 94 and 35E, and just a hop skip and a jump to both downtown Saint Paul, and Minneapolis as well as the International Airport.

Tenants are responsible for electricity, gas, heat and trash. Owner pays water/sewer and take care of snow removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Sorry, no pets.

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Katie at 651-337-9050 to schedule a showing!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3745597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1696 1/2 Grand Ave have any available units?
1696 1/2 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1696 1/2 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1696 1/2 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1696 1/2 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1696 1/2 Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1696 1/2 Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1696 1/2 Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 1696 1/2 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1696 1/2 Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1696 1/2 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 1696 1/2 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1696 1/2 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1696 1/2 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1696 1/2 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1696 1/2 Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1696 1/2 Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1696 1/2 Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

