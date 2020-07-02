All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1669 Maryland Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1669 Maryland Ave E
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:42 AM

1669 Maryland Ave E

1669 Maryland Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Prosperity Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1669 Maryland Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Prosperity Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Amazing Remodel!
This is a Fresh new remodeled home. Featuring all new appliances, fresh paint, finished 3rd. bedroom and bathroom in basement. Tons of storage, Huge Yard, Porch, garage and great Location!

GO TO WEBSITE FILL OUT AGENT CONTACT FORM For Showing today!
www.twincitieshomerental.com

You will Love the attention to detail, amenities, upgraded appliance package.
*Gas Stove
*Wood Floors, Tile Floors
*3rd bedroom/full bath NEWLY added.
*Full size w/d
*Single Car Garage
*Lots of Storage
*Amazing 5.3 Acre Yard!

Close to Phalen Lake, Schools with in walking distance, on Bus line.
Close to Cub Foods and other retail.

Rental Requirements -
Income 3 times rent
Deposit Equal to rent
Sorry NO Govt. Assistance or Section 8 approved for home.
Pass background check
Job Reference
Job Referral/ Rental Referral

Please go to our website to review Application or Fill out Agent Contact for showing. www.twincitieshomerental.com

Call/Text 612.545.8138 for additional info.

Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1669 Maryland Ave E have any available units?
1669 Maryland Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1669 Maryland Ave E have?
Some of 1669 Maryland Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1669 Maryland Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1669 Maryland Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1669 Maryland Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 1669 Maryland Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1669 Maryland Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1669 Maryland Ave E offers parking.
Does 1669 Maryland Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1669 Maryland Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1669 Maryland Ave E have a pool?
No, 1669 Maryland Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1669 Maryland Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1669 Maryland Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1669 Maryland Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1669 Maryland Ave E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55105

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law