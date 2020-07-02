1669 Maryland Ave E

Amenities
Amazing Remodel!
This is a Fresh new remodeled home. Featuring all new appliances, fresh paint, finished 3rd. bedroom and bathroom in basement. Tons of storage, Huge Yard, Porch, garage and great Location!
You will Love the attention to detail, amenities, upgraded appliance package.
*Gas Stove
*Wood Floors, Tile Floors
*3rd bedroom/full bath NEWLY added.
*Full size w/d
*Single Car Garage
*Lots of Storage
*Amazing 5.3 Acre Yard!
Close to Phalen Lake, Schools with in walking distance, on Bus line.
Close to Cub Foods and other retail.
Rental Requirements -
Income 3 times rent
Deposit Equal to rent
Sorry NO Govt. Assistance or Section 8 approved for home.
Pass background check
Job Reference
Job Referral/ Rental Referral
Please go to our website to review Application or Fill out Agent Contact for showing.
Call/Text 612.545.8138 for additional info.
Sorry, no pets