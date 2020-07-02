1669 Maryland Ave E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Amazing Remodel!

This is a Fresh new remodeled home. Featuring all new appliances, fresh paint, finished 3rd. bedroom and bathroom in basement. Tons of storage, Huge Yard, Porch, garage and great Location!



GO TO WEBSITE FILL OUT AGENT CONTACT FORM For Showing today!

www.twincitieshomerental.com



You will Love the attention to detail, amenities, upgraded appliance package.

*Gas Stove

*Wood Floors, Tile Floors

*3rd bedroom/full bath NEWLY added.

*Full size w/d

*Single Car Garage

*Lots of Storage

*Amazing 5.3 Acre Yard!



Close to Phalen Lake, Schools with in walking distance, on Bus line.

Close to Cub Foods and other retail.



Rental Requirements -

Income 3 times rent

Deposit Equal to rent

Sorry NO Govt. Assistance or Section 8 approved for home.

Pass background check

Job Reference

Job Referral/ Rental Referral



Please go to our website to review Application or Fill out Agent Contact for showing. www.twincitieshomerental.com



Call/Text 612.545.8138 for additional info.



Sorry, no pets