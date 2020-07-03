1606 Edmund Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely stylish home in the heart of a great and active neighborhood. Conveniently located next to major grocers, diverse restaurants, and the newly built Allianz field. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with many other recent improvements including new hardwood floors, fresh paint, and stainless steel appliances. In addition, there is a sunroom, walk-out patio, 2-car detached garage, and plenty of street parking. Lastly, the home is equipped with central heating, cooling, and multiple walk-in closets for all your storage needs, and pet-friendly!

2 story single-family home, detached 2 car garage