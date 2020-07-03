All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:36 AM

1606 Edmund Ave.

1606 Edmund Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Edmund Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely stylish home in the heart of a great and active neighborhood. Conveniently located next to major grocers, diverse restaurants, and the newly built Allianz field. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with many other recent improvements including new hardwood floors, fresh paint, and stainless steel appliances. In addition, there is a sunroom, walk-out patio, 2-car detached garage, and plenty of street parking. Lastly, the home is equipped with central heating, cooling, and multiple walk-in closets for all your storage needs, and pet-friendly!
2 story single-family home, detached 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Edmund Ave. have any available units?
1606 Edmund Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Edmund Ave. have?
Some of 1606 Edmund Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Edmund Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Edmund Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Edmund Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Edmund Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Edmund Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Edmund Ave. offers parking.
Does 1606 Edmund Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Edmund Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Edmund Ave. have a pool?
No, 1606 Edmund Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Edmund Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1606 Edmund Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Edmund Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Edmund Ave. has units with dishwashers.

