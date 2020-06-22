All apartments in St. Paul
1601 Van Buren Ave
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

1601 Van Buren Ave

1601 Van Buren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Van Buren Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous 6 Bed/3 Bath home in the heart of St. Paul! - Another fantastic listing from Chance and Housing Hub!

Quick possession! This gorgeous 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home boasts 2222 square feet of updated old world charm and is minutes away from Hamline University! Original woodwork, full front porch, updated kitchen with separate dining area, carpet in all bedrooms. Charming private master suite with 3/4 bath on 3rd level, 3 BRs + den and 3/4 bath on 2nd level and convenient 5th and 6th BRs on the main level with another full bath!

Off-street parking and back door access in the rear of the home. Full unfinished basement with laundry facilities and tons of storage space!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Owner takes care of your lawn and snow removal!! Sorry, no pets.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

Please call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today!

Housing Hub application selection criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2595760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Van Buren Ave have any available units?
1601 Van Buren Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Van Buren Ave have?
Some of 1601 Van Buren Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Van Buren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Van Buren Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Van Buren Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Van Buren Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1601 Van Buren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Van Buren Ave does offer parking.
Does 1601 Van Buren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Van Buren Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Van Buren Ave have a pool?
No, 1601 Van Buren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Van Buren Ave have accessible units?
No, 1601 Van Buren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Van Buren Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Van Buren Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
