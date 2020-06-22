1601 Van Buren Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated carpet

Gorgeous 6 Bed/3 Bath home in the heart of St. Paul! - Another fantastic listing from Chance and Housing Hub!



Quick possession! This gorgeous 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home boasts 2222 square feet of updated old world charm and is minutes away from Hamline University! Original woodwork, full front porch, updated kitchen with separate dining area, carpet in all bedrooms. Charming private master suite with 3/4 bath on 3rd level, 3 BRs + den and 3/4 bath on 2nd level and convenient 5th and 6th BRs on the main level with another full bath!



Off-street parking and back door access in the rear of the home. Full unfinished basement with laundry facilities and tons of storage space!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Owner takes care of your lawn and snow removal!! Sorry, no pets.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.



Please call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today!



Housing Hub application selection criteria:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



