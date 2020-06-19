All apartments in St. Paul
1575 Ruth St N.

1575 North Ruth Street · (612) 298-6519
Location

1575 North Ruth Street, St. Paul, MN 55119
Northern Hayden Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1575 Ruth St N. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1575 Ruth St N. Available 07/01/20 Rambler Available July 1, Fully Updated Kitchen & Baths, Hardwood Floors, Lower Family Room, Garage - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1I_mEG5IO2o
Fully updated rambler in St. Paul available for a July 1 move-in. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen is fully updated with newer cabinets, granite counters, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen connects to the dining room. All three bedrooms are on the main level with a fully updated bathroom in between.
There's a large carpeted family room and an updated half bathroom in the lower level. There's also the laundry room which has a newer washer/dryer.
This house has a detached two car garage with a built-on 3 season porch. Private back yard with mature trees. Great location in St. Paul with close access to Highway 36 and 694. Close to tons of shops and restaurants on Larpenteur and White Bear Avenue.

Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow
SORRY NO PETS
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5738347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Ruth St N. have any available units?
1575 Ruth St N. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 Ruth St N. have?
Some of 1575 Ruth St N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Ruth St N. currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Ruth St N. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Ruth St N. pet-friendly?
No, 1575 Ruth St N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1575 Ruth St N. offer parking?
Yes, 1575 Ruth St N. does offer parking.
Does 1575 Ruth St N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1575 Ruth St N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Ruth St N. have a pool?
No, 1575 Ruth St N. does not have a pool.
Does 1575 Ruth St N. have accessible units?
No, 1575 Ruth St N. does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Ruth St N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1575 Ruth St N. does not have units with dishwashers.
