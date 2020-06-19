Amenities

1575 Ruth St N. Available 07/01/20 Rambler Available July 1, Fully Updated Kitchen & Baths, Hardwood Floors, Lower Family Room, Garage - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1I_mEG5IO2o

Fully updated rambler in St. Paul available for a July 1 move-in. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen is fully updated with newer cabinets, granite counters, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen connects to the dining room. All three bedrooms are on the main level with a fully updated bathroom in between.

There's a large carpeted family room and an updated half bathroom in the lower level. There's also the laundry room which has a newer washer/dryer.

This house has a detached two car garage with a built-on 3 season porch. Private back yard with mature trees. Great location in St. Paul with close access to Highway 36 and 694. Close to tons of shops and restaurants on Larpenteur and White Bear Avenue.



Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow

SORRY NO PETS

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information



