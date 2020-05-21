All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

1567 Christie Plaza

1567 Christie Place · (651) 300-4280
Location

1567 Christie Place, St. Paul, MN 55106
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
**Virtual Tour Available - currently occupied** This beautiful home was built in 2014, equipped with all of the modern luxuries such as stainless steel appliances, large windows, central air and heating, and high ceilings. The deep 2 car garage also allows for ample storage space, and long driveway provides off street parking for your guests. The master bedroom has a private bathroom! This home is fresh, bright, welcoming and will go fast! Tenants responsible for all utilities, avg 275 a month total, and lawn and snow care. Dogs considered with additional deposit. Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 admin fee applies if approved, as well as a monthly 7 processing fee. Home is not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 Christie Plaza have any available units?
1567 Christie Plaza has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1567 Christie Plaza have?
Some of 1567 Christie Plaza's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 Christie Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1567 Christie Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 Christie Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 1567 Christie Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1567 Christie Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 1567 Christie Plaza does offer parking.
Does 1567 Christie Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1567 Christie Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 Christie Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 1567 Christie Plaza has a pool.
Does 1567 Christie Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1567 Christie Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 Christie Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 Christie Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
