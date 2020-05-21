1567 Christie Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

**Virtual Tour Available - currently occupied** This beautiful home was built in 2014, equipped with all of the modern luxuries such as stainless steel appliances, large windows, central air and heating, and high ceilings. The deep 2 car garage also allows for ample storage space, and long driveway provides off street parking for your guests. The master bedroom has a private bathroom! This home is fresh, bright, welcoming and will go fast! Tenants responsible for all utilities, avg 275 a month total, and lawn and snow care. Dogs considered with additional deposit. Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 admin fee applies if approved, as well as a monthly 7 processing fee. Home is not section 8 approved.