1534 Charles Ave

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

2 Bedroom Single Family Home in Midway Neighborhood - Another fantastic listing from Essi and Housing Hub!



***In response to the COVID-19 social distancing and respiratory etiquette requirements, the video tour must be viewed and any interested parties need to drive by the property before any showings will be scheduled. Prior to entry, mouth and nose must be covered and hand sanitized. Nothing inside should be touched for any reason.***



Available now! This 2 bedroom home is located on the corner of Charles and Asbury St in the Midway neighborhood of Saint Paul. The Green Line, Allianz Field, and University Ave with all the shops and retail are located two blocks to the south.



Screened front porch on front of the home opens to living room and dining room with refinished hardwood floors. Large kitchen on the main level with screened in back porch. Upstairs has 1 large and 1 medium bedroom with hardwood floors and full bathroom. Unfinished basement with tons of storage space and street parking.



Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, lawn/snow care, and trash ($45/month).



Up to two pets acceptable with a one time pet fee of $200 and monthly pet rent. Some breed restrictions apply.



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call/Text Essi at 612-440-7061 to schedule a showing!



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent, and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Here are our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



All information deemed reliable but not guarantee



