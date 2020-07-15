All apartments in St. Paul
1534 Charles Ave
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:50 AM

1534 Charles Ave

1534 Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Single Family Home in Midway Neighborhood - Another fantastic listing from Essi and Housing Hub!

***In response to the COVID-19 social distancing and respiratory etiquette requirements, the video tour must be viewed and any interested parties need to drive by the property before any showings will be scheduled. Prior to entry, mouth and nose must be covered and hand sanitized. Nothing inside should be touched for any reason.***

Available now! This 2 bedroom home is located on the corner of Charles and Asbury St in the Midway neighborhood of Saint Paul. The Green Line, Allianz Field, and University Ave with all the shops and retail are located two blocks to the south.

Screened front porch on front of the home opens to living room and dining room with refinished hardwood floors. Large kitchen on the main level with screened in back porch. Upstairs has 1 large and 1 medium bedroom with hardwood floors and full bathroom. Unfinished basement with tons of storage space and street parking.

Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, lawn/snow care, and trash ($45/month).

Up to two pets acceptable with a one time pet fee of $200 and monthly pet rent. Some breed restrictions apply.

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call/Text Essi at 612-440-7061 to schedule a showing!

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent, and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Here are our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

All information deemed reliable but not guarantee

(RLNE5009141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Charles Ave have any available units?
1534 Charles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1534 Charles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Charles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Charles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1534 Charles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1534 Charles Ave offer parking?
No, 1534 Charles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1534 Charles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Charles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Charles Ave have a pool?
No, 1534 Charles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Charles Ave have accessible units?
No, 1534 Charles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Charles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Charles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 Charles Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1534 Charles Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
