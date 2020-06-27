All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

1520 Albany Ave

1520 Albany Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Albany Ave, St. Paul, MN 55108

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1520 Albany Avenue - upper Available 09/01/19 Remodeled 2BD 1BA unit close to state fair grounds. - Beautifully remodeled unit above a print shop just southeast of the MN State Fair. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom along with designer paint colors and two off-street parking spots make this an incredible unit.

An open plan for the kitchen, dining and living space is enhanced with a small den nook. Across the street is a large open park to further add to the tranquility of this secluded pocket of Saint Paul.

UTILITIES: Tenants pay water, gas and electric. (Owner pays trash and recycling.) There is no on-site laundry.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE3411171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Albany Ave have any available units?
1520 Albany Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Albany Ave have?
Some of 1520 Albany Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Albany Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Albany Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Albany Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Albany Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Albany Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Albany Ave offers parking.
Does 1520 Albany Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Albany Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Albany Ave have a pool?
No, 1520 Albany Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Albany Ave have accessible units?
No, 1520 Albany Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Albany Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Albany Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
