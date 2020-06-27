1520 Albany Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1520 Albany Avenue - upper Available 09/01/19 Remodeled 2BD 1BA unit close to state fair grounds. - Beautifully remodeled unit above a print shop just southeast of the MN State Fair. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom along with designer paint colors and two off-street parking spots make this an incredible unit.



An open plan for the kitchen, dining and living space is enhanced with a small den nook. Across the street is a large open park to further add to the tranquility of this secluded pocket of Saint Paul.



UTILITIES: Tenants pay water, gas and electric. (Owner pays trash and recycling.) There is no on-site laundry.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



