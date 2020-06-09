All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1512 Albermarle St

1512 Albemarle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Albemarle Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Available NOW!!** 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in Saint Paul!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub!!

This main level duplex unit has been freshly painted throughout and is nice and clean!! Through the front door, you have a very large living room and dining room right off the kitchen with tons of natural sunlight.

Everything is on the same level with clean carpet in each bedroom, laundry in the unit and a full and half bath as well. This efficient duplex also has central air conditioning. 1 off street parking spot in the back for the snow days with a back entrance as well.

This unit is very close to Lake Mccarron and two great parks. Just east of 35E and south of Highway 36 you can get north or south very quickly to downtown MPLS and St Paul! Easy living at this unit, come see today...it will not last long!!

Tenants are responsible for gas and electricity.
Owner pays water, trash and takes care of lawn and snow care.

Very sorry, this unit is not pet friendly.

Section 8 is welcome, however you must still meet owner tenant criteria:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, Unlawful Detainers or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income plus voucher (if used) to be 2.5 times Monthly Rent verified by pay stubs

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing! Do not miss out on this property.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5182264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Albermarle St have any available units?
1512 Albermarle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Albermarle St have?
Some of 1512 Albermarle St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Albermarle St currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Albermarle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Albermarle St pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Albermarle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1512 Albermarle St offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Albermarle St offers parking.
Does 1512 Albermarle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 Albermarle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Albermarle St have a pool?
No, 1512 Albermarle St does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Albermarle St have accessible units?
No, 1512 Albermarle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Albermarle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Albermarle St does not have units with dishwashers.

