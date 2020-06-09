1512 Albermarle St

Amenities

Available NOW!!** 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in Saint Paul!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub!!



This main level duplex unit has been freshly painted throughout and is nice and clean!! Through the front door, you have a very large living room and dining room right off the kitchen with tons of natural sunlight.



Everything is on the same level with clean carpet in each bedroom, laundry in the unit and a full and half bath as well. This efficient duplex also has central air conditioning. 1 off street parking spot in the back for the snow days with a back entrance as well.



This unit is very close to Lake Mccarron and two great parks. Just east of 35E and south of Highway 36 you can get north or south very quickly to downtown MPLS and St Paul! Easy living at this unit, come see today...it will not last long!!



Tenants are responsible for gas and electricity.

Owner pays water, trash and takes care of lawn and snow care.



Very sorry, this unit is not pet friendly.



Section 8 is welcome, however you must still meet owner tenant criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, Unlawful Detainers or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income plus voucher (if used) to be 2.5 times Monthly Rent verified by pay stubs



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing! Do not miss out on this property.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



