1458 Almond Ave

Cozy 1-Bed House w/ Large Lot, Close to State Fair & Como Park! - Available June 1st, this cozy 1 bedroom house offers a fantastic alternative to apartment living. No shared spaces, no noisy neighbors above and below and best of all a huge lot to enjoy, plant and play. Conveniently located just a couple blocks from the State Fair, Como Park, Nelson's Cheese & Deli and much more!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities and exterior work.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



