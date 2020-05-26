All apartments in St. Paul
1458 Almond Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

1458 Almond Ave

1458 West Almond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1458 West Almond Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55108

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 1-Bed House w/ Large Lot, Close to State Fair & Como Park! - Available June 1st, this cozy 1 bedroom house offers a fantastic alternative to apartment living. No shared spaces, no noisy neighbors above and below and best of all a huge lot to enjoy, plant and play. Conveniently located just a couple blocks from the State Fair, Como Park, Nelson's Cheese & Deli and much more!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities and exterior work.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE2957664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 Almond Ave have any available units?
1458 Almond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1458 Almond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1458 Almond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 Almond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1458 Almond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1458 Almond Ave offer parking?
No, 1458 Almond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1458 Almond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 Almond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 Almond Ave have a pool?
No, 1458 Almond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1458 Almond Ave have accessible units?
No, 1458 Almond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 Almond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1458 Almond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1458 Almond Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1458 Almond Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

