1446 Hythe Street

BUILDING A HOME & NEED A SHORT-TERM LEASE? - Sophisticated hilltop home ideally situated in St. Anthony Park!!! Exquisite attention to detail, coupled with old-world charm, merge seamlessly with countless modern updates. Featuring remodeled kitchen, formal dining, master suite with sitting room, lower level family room with kitchenette and private bathroom - the perfect guest suite! Come visit, fall in love, and live in the midst of history! Other Details Apply:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Rent = $2,595/Month

Lease Term = 6 Months

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent

Pets = No

Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)!

Available = NOW!

Tenant Utilities = ALL: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash, and Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care + Snow Removal + Upkeep)

Section 8 = Not Approved



(RLNE5173884)