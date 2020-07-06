1446 Hythe Street

All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated October 22 2019

1446 North Hythe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1446 North Hythe Street, St. Paul, MN 55108
St. Anthony

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
guest suite
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
guest suite
internet access
pet friendly
BUILDING A HOME & NEED A SHORT-TERM LEASE? - Sophisticated hilltop home ideally situated in St. Anthony Park!!! Exquisite attention to detail, coupled with old-world charm, merge seamlessly with countless modern updates. Featuring remodeled kitchen, formal dining, master suite with sitting room, lower level family room with kitchenette and private bathroom - the perfect guest suite! Come visit, fall in love, and live in the midst of history! Other Details Apply:
Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Rent = $2,595/Month
Lease Term = 6 Months
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
Pets = No
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)!
Available = NOW!
Tenant Utilities = ALL: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash, and Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care + Snow Removal + Upkeep)
Section 8 = Not Approved

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5173884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

