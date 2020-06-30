All apartments in St. Paul
1367 Minnehaha Avenue East
1367 Minnehaha Avenue East

1367 Minnehaha Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1367 Minnehaha Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkway - Greenbrier

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has been recently remodeled! This property features fresh paint, beautiful flooring, a mudroom, central air, a large kitchen pantry, a 3 season front porch, an unfinished basement for extra storage and with laundry, a fully fenced in backyard, and 4 off-street parking spots. Both bedrooms are located on the upper level.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4slH0KgSfM&feature=youtu.be

Utilities Paid by Resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

