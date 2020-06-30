1367 Minnehaha Avenue East

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has been recently remodeled! This property features fresh paint, beautiful flooring, a mudroom, central air, a large kitchen pantry, a 3 season front porch, an unfinished basement for extra storage and with laundry, a fully fenced in backyard, and 4 off-street parking spots. Both bedrooms are located on the upper level.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4slH0KgSfM&feature=youtu.be



Utilities Paid by Resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.