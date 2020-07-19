1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10

Amenities

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***

Large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in a Quiet, picturesque residential neighborhood, minutes from the State Fair Grounds and Como Zoo.

Pet Policy: No pets.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Resident only permit parking. Off-street parking also available.

Laundry: Onsite Laundry.

Appliances: Fridge, Range, AC.

1st floor

Tenant pays electricity, cable, telephone and internet