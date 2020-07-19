All apartments in St. Paul
St. Paul, MN
1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10

1365 North Eustis Street · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1365 North Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN 55108
St. Anthony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 4

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in a Quiet, picturesque residential neighborhood, minutes from the State Fair Grounds and Como Zoo.
Pet Policy: No pets.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Resident only permit parking. Off-street parking also available.
Laundry: Onsite Laundry.
Appliances: Fridge, Range, AC.
1st floor
Tenant pays electricity, cable, telephone and internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 have any available units?
1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 have?
Some of 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 currently offering any rent specials?
1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 is pet friendly.
Does 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 offer parking?
Yes, 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 offers parking.
Does 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 have a pool?
No, 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 does not have a pool.
Does 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 have accessible units?
No, 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10 does not have units with dishwashers.
