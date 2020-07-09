All apartments in St. Paul
1339 Eustis St

1339 North Eustis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1339 North Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN 55108
St. Anthony

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
2Bed1Bath Granite Stainless w/Deck Near U of MN - Property Id: 265646

CHECK OUT VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/QHgl5HJTc1c This home is AWESOME! This home has all new hardwood floors, Deck, Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances. This beautiful main level 2 bedroom 1 full bath triplex. Has been freshly updated. Is located off highway 280. And storage shed for your use. Off-street parking included. Move-in Summer of 2020. Private Laundry. Internet Ready for you!
Owners will take care of lawn and snow care, water and trash. sorry no pets. This home is NOT section 8 approved.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265646
Property Id 265646

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5717765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 Eustis St have any available units?
1339 Eustis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 Eustis St have?
Some of 1339 Eustis St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 Eustis St currently offering any rent specials?
1339 Eustis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 Eustis St pet-friendly?
No, 1339 Eustis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1339 Eustis St offer parking?
Yes, 1339 Eustis St offers parking.
Does 1339 Eustis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 Eustis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 Eustis St have a pool?
No, 1339 Eustis St does not have a pool.
Does 1339 Eustis St have accessible units?
No, 1339 Eustis St does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 Eustis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 Eustis St does not have units with dishwashers.

