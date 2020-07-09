1339 Eustis St

Amenities
2Bed1Bath Granite Stainless w/Deck Near U of MN - Property Id: 265646
CHECK OUT VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/QHgl5HJTc1c This home is AWESOME! This home has all new hardwood floors, Deck, Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances. This beautiful main level 2 bedroom 1 full bath triplex. Has been freshly updated. Is located off highway 280. And storage shed for your use. Off-street parking included. Move-in Summer of 2020. Private Laundry. Internet Ready for you!
Owners will take care of lawn and snow care, water and trash. sorry no pets. This home is NOT section 8 approved.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265646
No Pets Allowed
