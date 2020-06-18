1285 Saint Paul Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen island, and white subway tile! The lower level includes a bonus living space as well as one of the bedrooms and bathrooms. This property includes a 2 car detached garage in addition to off street parking!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now

