Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:49 AM

1285 Saint Paul Avenue

1285 Saint Paul Avenue · (651) 764-7300
Location

1285 Saint Paul Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen island, and white subway tile! The lower level includes a bonus living space as well as one of the bedrooms and bathrooms. This property includes a 2 car detached garage in addition to off street parking!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_ftHU3OeOM&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Saint Paul Avenue have any available units?
1285 Saint Paul Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 Saint Paul Avenue have?
Some of 1285 Saint Paul Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 Saint Paul Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Saint Paul Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Saint Paul Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1285 Saint Paul Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1285 Saint Paul Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1285 Saint Paul Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1285 Saint Paul Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 Saint Paul Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Saint Paul Avenue have a pool?
No, 1285 Saint Paul Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1285 Saint Paul Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1285 Saint Paul Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Saint Paul Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1285 Saint Paul Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
