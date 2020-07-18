1269 Cook Ave E

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ca74b3031 ---- Large 2bd/1bath on a upper level unit in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul. The building is right off Johnson Parkway in a wooded area on Magnolia Avenue East. This property complex is near the city bus line, blocks away from Phalen Regional Park and Metropolitan State University. The building has a secure entry, off-street parking and on-site laundry. This specific unit was newly remodeled with new appliances, refinished hardwood floors and laminate counter-tops. Pet Policy: No dogs but cats are allowed (2 maximum) with a $250 non-refundable deposit. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: $10/month Parking Permit required. Off street parking is available. Laundry: On-site laundry. Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven. Upper Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash.