All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1155 Geranium Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1155 Geranium Ave E
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

1155 Geranium Ave E

1155 East Geranium Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1155 East Geranium Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding 1.5 story single family home, newly remodeled with natural woodwork throughout. 4 good sized bedrooms, with 2 on the main floor and 2 on the upper level. Main floor has a fully remodeled bathroom with new vanity, flooring, and fresh paint. The front of the home offers a lovely entryway foyer, leading in to a spacious living room. Check out the gorgeous chocolate refinished hardwood floors on the main floor, with golden stained refinished hardwood floors in the main floor bedrooms. Large formal dining room has built-in cabinetry, an oak archway, and cool piano windows. Love to cook? Enjoy this gorgeous, nicely updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave and dishwasher. Large basement area for storage needs. One car garage and small parking pad for off street parking. Location, location location- it is within walking distance to Lake Phalen, the golf course, recreation center, Wheelock Parkway and more shopping to boot!

Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawncare/snow removal.

Application fee is $45 per adult 18 and older.

Income must be 3 times the monthly rent amount or at least $5085 a month.

So if you're looking for a beautifully updated home that is close to schools, restaurants and shopping, then call us today. This home will go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Geranium Ave E have any available units?
1155 Geranium Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 Geranium Ave E have?
Some of 1155 Geranium Ave E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Geranium Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Geranium Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Geranium Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Geranium Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1155 Geranium Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Geranium Ave E offers parking.
Does 1155 Geranium Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Geranium Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Geranium Ave E have a pool?
No, 1155 Geranium Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Geranium Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1155 Geranium Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Geranium Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 Geranium Ave E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law