1155 Geranium Ave E

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Outstanding 1.5 story single family home, newly remodeled with natural woodwork throughout. 4 good sized bedrooms, with 2 on the main floor and 2 on the upper level. Main floor has a fully remodeled bathroom with new vanity, flooring, and fresh paint. The front of the home offers a lovely entryway foyer, leading in to a spacious living room. Check out the gorgeous chocolate refinished hardwood floors on the main floor, with golden stained refinished hardwood floors in the main floor bedrooms. Large formal dining room has built-in cabinetry, an oak archway, and cool piano windows. Love to cook? Enjoy this gorgeous, nicely updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave and dishwasher. Large basement area for storage needs. One car garage and small parking pad for off street parking. Location, location location- it is within walking distance to Lake Phalen, the golf course, recreation center, Wheelock Parkway and more shopping to boot!



Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawncare/snow removal.



Application fee is $45 per adult 18 and older.



Income must be 3 times the monthly rent amount or at least $5085 a month.



So if you're looking for a beautifully updated home that is close to schools, restaurants and shopping, then call us today. This home will go quickly!