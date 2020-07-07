All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 114 Acker St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
114 Acker St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

114 Acker St

114 Acker Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

114 Acker Street East, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge Home near Downtown St Paul waiting for you! - Another great listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!

This beautiful 5+ bed / 2 bath home will not last long. The home is very large and has 12 rooms, and 3,000 sqft of living space. It is in excellent condition with a spacious layout, central air, very nice appliances, hardwood floors throughout and a washer and dryer on site. There are 2 living rooms a sun porch, office space, and a deck for grilling. In addition there is 1 parking space off street. This home is ready for a large family or two families who would like to live together.

This home is also located downtown St Paul with excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes nearby.

Owner shovels snow and mows lawn. Tenant pays all utilities.

Very sorry, this building is not pet friendly. Owner mentioned that he would accept one cat with additional pet fees to apply.

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This property will accept a minimum lease term of 12 months.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3183711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Acker St have any available units?
114 Acker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Acker St have?
Some of 114 Acker St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Acker St currently offering any rent specials?
114 Acker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Acker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Acker St is pet friendly.
Does 114 Acker St offer parking?
Yes, 114 Acker St offers parking.
Does 114 Acker St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Acker St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Acker St have a pool?
No, 114 Acker St does not have a pool.
Does 114 Acker St have accessible units?
No, 114 Acker St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Acker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Acker St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law