114 Acker St

Huge Home near Downtown St Paul waiting for you! - Another great listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!



This beautiful 5+ bed / 2 bath home will not last long. The home is very large and has 12 rooms, and 3,000 sqft of living space. It is in excellent condition with a spacious layout, central air, very nice appliances, hardwood floors throughout and a washer and dryer on site. There are 2 living rooms a sun porch, office space, and a deck for grilling. In addition there is 1 parking space off street. This home is ready for a large family or two families who would like to live together.



This home is also located downtown St Paul with excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes nearby.



Owner shovels snow and mows lawn. Tenant pays all utilities.



Very sorry, this building is not pet friendly. Owner mentioned that he would accept one cat with additional pet fees to apply.



This property will accept a minimum lease term of 12 months.



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



No Dogs Allowed



