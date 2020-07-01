1125 Burns Avenue

Amenities

This home was recently featured in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Home Tour!!! Long long ago, high on a bluff overlooking downtown St. Paul, a storybook home was built. Gorgeous woodwork and stained glass windows throughout to charm your eyes, gourmet kitchen to delight your tastes, claw foot tub to sink into... Intrigued?



This is a jewel of a house, loaded with character and charm! The master bedroom has a comfy queen bed and its own porch, while the other two bedrooms have full beds, stained glass windows, and skylights. There is a full bathroom upstairs (with a big clawfoot tub and shower) as well as a half bath on the first floor. For larger families, ask me about access to the beautiful carriage house, which has a queen-size sleep number bed, a full-size futon, and its own kitchen and bathroom.



Your friendly and well-behaved dogs are welcome here - the back yard is safely fenced in. In the warmer months, enjoy extensive and private gardens, patio, pond, and treehouse!



Summer: Imagine yourself in one of many rocking chairs, rocking gently in the shade of the porch, listening to the sounds of the nearby fountain and the song birds. Flowers are everywhere. The scent of roses drifts by. Is that a hammock under the treehouse?



Fall: You find yourself lingering by the warmth of the outdoor fireplace, glass of wine in hand as you breathe in the crisp air. The scent of the last of the gardens herbs drifts by. Cherry tomato from the vine?



Winter: A white carpet of snow covers the gardens. Near the front walk, the Little Free Library - a miniature of the house - shelters books for neighbors and guests alike. The gourmet kitchen beckons you to fire up a rustic pizza.



Spring: Hundreds of colorful tulips, daffodils and crocuses burst their way through the warming soil to greet the sun, surrounding the house with waves of bloom. Songbirds begin to make their way back north, stopping by the backyard to bathe in the pond and eat from the feeders. You visit the eagles nest a couple blocks away to watch them feed their young, high up in the tree. Coming inside from the rain, you put on a pot of tea and pick up one of the many magazines and books available. Is that a claw foot tub?



Relocating to the Twin Cities for work? This is the perfect place for you and your family to stay while you find your forever home. This home has been five-star reviewed for years as a short-term rental. Trudy, the owner, is transitioning to longer rentals only.



Staying in the Purple House, with Trudy as our wonderful host, for the third time, was the positive experience it has been for both of our other visits! The kitchen is fully equipped with anything you could possibly need, and the house is perfectly clean and artistically decorated in a comfortable and cozy way. We love the surrounding gardens, which are cultivated but make use of the naturally occurring vegetation, and which attract a myriad of butterflies, as well as birds who like to use the fountain in its midst. Trudy always makes us feel welcome and we have interesting and enjoyable conversations with her during our visits. Trudy is a pleasure, The Purple House makes our family feel comfortable and nurtured, and we will continue to use this is as our home away from home whenever we are in the Twin Cities.

-Dan, August 2019



Trudys home is great. We were in the area to visit our kids and wanted to have our own space to invite them to. We hosted a dinner and sat outside in the beautiful back yard enjoying a glass of wine and visiting. The kitchen was fully equipped which made it so easy to have the family dinner. We love the park like setting of the back yard. The location is fabulous, and the neighborhood is great. Street parking was very easy and safe. Freddie, our dog, loved being with us. She enjoyed the backyard sun and loved the house even the stairs! Thanks Trudy!

- Carol, May 2019