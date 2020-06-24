All apartments in St. Paul
1103 Lawson Ave E
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

1103 Lawson Ave E

1103 Lawson Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Lawson Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't wait too long or this gorgeous 3 bedroom home will be gone! Lots of space in this house including newer hardwood flooring, some areas are carpeted, ceramic tile kitchen, appliances including dishwasher, extended pantry, front porch, garage, backyard patio, and a great yard for entertaining and just enjoying the outdoors!

Pets are an additional $400 deposit per pet and additional $35 a month pet rent.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease. $35/month maintenance charge for washer/dryer.

Application fee of $45.00/adult. This home does not work with voucher programs, monthly income must be 3x's the rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
