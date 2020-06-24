1103 Lawson Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't wait too long or this gorgeous 3 bedroom home will be gone! Lots of space in this house including newer hardwood flooring, some areas are carpeted, ceramic tile kitchen, appliances including dishwasher, extended pantry, front porch, garage, backyard patio, and a great yard for entertaining and just enjoying the outdoors!



Pets are an additional $400 deposit per pet and additional $35 a month pet rent.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease. $35/month maintenance charge for washer/dryer.



Application fee of $45.00/adult. This home does not work with voucher programs, monthly income must be 3x's the rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.