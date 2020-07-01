All apartments in St. Paul
1085 Hague Avenue
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:18 PM

1085 Hague Avenue

1085 Hague Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1085 Hague Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level duplex will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, laundry in the building, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 1085 Hague Ave St Paul MN 55104

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 Hague Avenue have any available units?
1085 Hague Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 Hague Avenue have?
Some of 1085 Hague Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 Hague Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1085 Hague Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 Hague Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1085 Hague Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1085 Hague Avenue offer parking?
No, 1085 Hague Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1085 Hague Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 Hague Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 Hague Avenue have a pool?
No, 1085 Hague Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1085 Hague Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1085 Hague Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 Hague Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1085 Hague Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

