1085 Hague Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level duplex will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, laundry in the building, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 1085 Hague Ave St Paul MN 55104