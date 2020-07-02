All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1083 Blair Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1083 Blair Ave
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:50 AM

1083 Blair Ave

1083 West Blair Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1083 West Blair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
East Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Features: 1244 sq ft. 2 bedroom, 1 den, 2 full bathroom, upper-level living room, and lower-level great room. 1 car garage and 2 off-street parking spaces. Semi-private fenced back yard.

Newly renovated to include: fresh paint and completely finished basement. Includes fridge, washer, dryer, gas furnace, central AC.

Located in East Midway. Friendly neighbors.

3 mi to Regionï¿½??s Hospital, 5 mi to UMN campus, 7 mi to VA Medical Center, 7 mi to HCMC. 8 blocks to the Green Line light rail. 17 min travel time on light rail to UMN campus.

Available now!

Call 651-491-8005 to schedule your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1083 Blair Ave have any available units?
1083 Blair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1083 Blair Ave have?
Some of 1083 Blair Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1083 Blair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1083 Blair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1083 Blair Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1083 Blair Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1083 Blair Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1083 Blair Ave offers parking.
Does 1083 Blair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1083 Blair Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1083 Blair Ave have a pool?
No, 1083 Blair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1083 Blair Ave have accessible units?
No, 1083 Blair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1083 Blair Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1083 Blair Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S
St. Paul, MN 55107

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law