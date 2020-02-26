1081 arcade st 3

Amenities

1081 arcade st - Property Id: 230647



Available!! this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Upper lever. Private entrance. Shared washer and Dryer. an off street parking spot behind the building.

Close to 35W and I94 to get you everywhere quickly.



This building is pet friendly, however there are breed restrictions and pet fees and deposits will apply.

Tenants are responsible for electricity only. Water, trash, heat is free.

Landlord: snow and lawn.



This is a professionally managed home from owner. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. We want to provide you with a great living experience!



Call or text Sean 612-567-8696. At show This property will accept a minimum lease term of 12 months.

**There is absolutely no smoking in this building.**



Here is our application selection criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, uds or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by pay stubs

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230647

