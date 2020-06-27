1062 Charles Ave

Amenities

1062 Charles Avenue STP. OCT 1st. 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom. - Charming 4 bedroom house in the Midway neighborhood of Saint Paul. Recently updated with new countertops and finishes to compliment an already modernized kitchen and basement bathroom. There are 2 upper bedrooms with a bathroom, a main floor bedroom and a basement bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. The kitchen is large and looks out over a fenced back yard. There is also a garage.



Pets are welcome with an additional:

$30 Pet Rent

$250 refundable pet deposit



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



