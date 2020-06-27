All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

1062 Charles Ave

1062 Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1062 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
East Midway

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1062 Charles Avenue STP. OCT 1st. 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom. - Charming 4 bedroom house in the Midway neighborhood of Saint Paul. Recently updated with new countertops and finishes to compliment an already modernized kitchen and basement bathroom. There are 2 upper bedrooms with a bathroom, a main floor bedroom and a basement bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. The kitchen is large and looks out over a fenced back yard. There is also a garage.

Pets are welcome with an additional:
$30 Pet Rent
$250 refundable pet deposit

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE5152884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 Charles Ave have any available units?
1062 Charles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1062 Charles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1062 Charles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 Charles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1062 Charles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1062 Charles Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1062 Charles Ave offers parking.
Does 1062 Charles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1062 Charles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 Charles Ave have a pool?
No, 1062 Charles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1062 Charles Ave have accessible units?
No, 1062 Charles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 Charles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1062 Charles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1062 Charles Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1062 Charles Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
