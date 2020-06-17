1050 Sherburne Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated range oven

Gorgeous Remodeled 3 Bd/ 1/5 Bath Single Family Home Near Light Rail!!!!! - Another fabulous listing brought to you by Katie and Housing Hub!



This quiet, charming 3 bed / 1.5 bath house boasts 3 good size bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms (main floor updated), newly refinished hardwood flooring, a brand new gas range/oven, and a 1 car garage.



This amazing location is smack dab between both Downtowns along the University Light Rail corridor! You may never need your car when you live here, as you are just 2 blocks from the train or buses. WalkScore gives this home a walkable score of 76 and it's BikeScore is 70!!! Within just a few block you will find some of the cities best and most diverse restaurants, great shops, and local haunts.



The tenant is responsible all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care.



Pets on a case by case basis. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.



Don't miss out on this unit!!! Grab the address and schedule a showing today.



Call or text Katie 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule your showing!



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



Application Criteria is as follows:



1. Credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



(RLNE5663514)