All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1050 Sherburne Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1050 Sherburne Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1050 Sherburne Ave

1050 Sherburne Avenue · (651) 337-9050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1050 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
East Midway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1050 Sherburne Ave · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Remodeled 3 Bd/ 1/5 Bath Single Family Home Near Light Rail!!!!! - Another fabulous listing brought to you by Katie and Housing Hub!

This quiet, charming 3 bed / 1.5 bath house boasts 3 good size bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms (main floor updated), newly refinished hardwood flooring, a brand new gas range/oven, and a 1 car garage.

This amazing location is smack dab between both Downtowns along the University Light Rail corridor! You may never need your car when you live here, as you are just 2 blocks from the train or buses. WalkScore gives this home a walkable score of 76 and it's BikeScore is 70!!! Within just a few block you will find some of the cities best and most diverse restaurants, great shops, and local haunts.

The tenant is responsible all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care.

Pets on a case by case basis. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

Don't miss out on this unit!!! Grab the address and schedule a showing today.

Call or text Katie 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule your showing!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Application Criteria is as follows:

1. Credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

(RLNE5663514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Sherburne Ave have any available units?
1050 Sherburne Ave has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Sherburne Ave have?
Some of 1050 Sherburne Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Sherburne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Sherburne Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Sherburne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Sherburne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1050 Sherburne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Sherburne Ave does offer parking.
Does 1050 Sherburne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Sherburne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Sherburne Ave have a pool?
No, 1050 Sherburne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Sherburne Ave have accessible units?
No, 1050 Sherburne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Sherburne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Sherburne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1050 Sherburne Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
C&E Lofts and Flats
2410 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
The Parkside
250 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity