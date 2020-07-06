101 Manitoba Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cf734d9035 ---- Large 3 bedroom unit on main floor of up down duplex, tons of natural light, laundry in unit, an eat in kitchen, a large backyard, and more. Conveniently located near shops and stores. Carpet is being replaced Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No smoking, or pets. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.