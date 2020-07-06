All apartments in St. Paul
101 Manitoba Avenue

101 Manitoba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 Manitoba Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cf734d9035 ---- Large 3 bedroom unit on main floor of up down duplex, tons of natural light, laundry in unit, an eat in kitchen, a large backyard, and more. Conveniently located near shops and stores. Carpet is being replaced Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No smoking, or pets. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Manitoba Avenue have any available units?
101 Manitoba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Manitoba Avenue have?
Some of 101 Manitoba Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Manitoba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 Manitoba Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Manitoba Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Manitoba Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 101 Manitoba Avenue offer parking?
No, 101 Manitoba Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 101 Manitoba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Manitoba Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Manitoba Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 Manitoba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 Manitoba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 Manitoba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Manitoba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Manitoba Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

